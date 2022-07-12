Nagaland Minister on the lookout for 'wife', Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal says 'kuch karna padega'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AGMITTAL Anupam Mittal wants to help Nagaland minister find a 'wife'

Nagaland Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along came across a funny inquiry on social media to which he responded in a light vein. One of the questions people were looking up about Along was on his 'wife'. Taking to Twitter, Along wrote, “Ayalee, Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!" with a laughing emoji. While most of Twitter users were laughing about Along's response, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal saw an opportunity for business.

Anupam's company Shaadi.com is one of the largest matrimonial sites in India. One of the reasons could be that Anupam knows a client when he sees one. It happened once again when he volunteered to help Along find his wife. Responding to Along's search for his 'wife', Anupam said, "Iska kuch karna padega."

Anupam and Along's Twitter banter continued when the latter wrote in response, "Bhai filhal hum bindas hai. Waiting for Salman Bhai (sic)." Anupam wrote in return, "Could be a very long wait for @BeingSalmanKhan lekin aapka @ShaadiDotCom aur mujhe intezar rahega (sic)."

Anupam's popularity has skyrocketed ever since he was featured on the reality show Shark Tank India season 1. His soft-spoken way and business acumen won people's hearts.

Meanwhile, the new season of Shark Tank India has been announced by Sony TV earlier this year. It will go on air in the coming months. However, whether or not the older sharks, including Anupam, will return has still not been revealed by the makers. In the first season, Anupam was one of the investors, called sharks, along with Ashneer Grover, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar. Season 2 is highly anticipated among the fans.

