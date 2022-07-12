Starbucks introduces masala chai, filter coffee to woo Indians; Desis now want 'bun maska'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEMUMBAIDIARY Image representing chai or Indian tea

Starbucks, the popular US-based coffee and beverage chain, has found the perfect way to cater to Indian tastes. The brand is all set to introduce the popular street beverages masala chai and filter coffee to its India menu. Naturally, desis are loving the idea of their favourite local drinks being served by a global company. Frequent visitors of Starbucks in India also suggested some other popular food dishes to go with chai and filter coffee like bun maska and other such snacks.

Starbucks aims at being more affordable

The idea behind introducing masala chai and filter coffee to its menu is affordability. This will not only expand the consumer base but will also open the doors for a whole new range of customers who can try out these entry-level drinks from the menu of Starbucks. This will also position the brand in direct competition with other coffee chains operating in India that are priced lower than Starbucks.

Starbucks comes a long way since 2012

Starbucks has definitely come a long way in India and its new beverages are proof that they want to appeal to a wider customer base with a more basic taste. The chain already has food items like chole paneer kulcha and turmeric latte to attract Indians and with this new move more customers are expected to line up to get a taste of the world's largest coffee chain.

Read: Elon Musk is having the time of his life over Twitter's $44 bn deal, shares meme on filing lawsuit

Netizens react to Starbucks' new menu

For the larger public, Starbucks' decision to introduce newer beverages like masala chai and filter coffee was a welcome move. Memes and funny reactions started to circulate on social media as soon as the news surfaced.

Reacting to the news, one Twitter user wrote, "Starbucks will serve The Chai & Filter Coffee in India! Wow. Global Brands are following regional Brand and become an inspiration for Global companies (sic)."

Read: Main kyun office aayi...? Netizens say 'office should be closed' as they can't enjoy Delhi rains

Another one commented, "t took 10 years for Starbucks to understand the importance of Filter coffee in India, finally they are launching it (sic)."

As per the report, the new menu on Starbucks serving masala chai and filter coffee will be tested in Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Bhopal and Indore.