Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta's selfie with Tom Cruise is making netizens jealous, see epic photo here

Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta had a fanboy moment with Hollywood star Tom Cruise at the recently concluded Wimbledon 2022 Men's final. Aman and Tom were in the stands when they clicked a selfie. The image shared on social media has been going viral on as fans continue to praise Aman for capturing this golden moment on his camera.

Aman Gupta meets 'legend' Tom Cruise

Getting a selfie clicked with Tom is something that fans around the world dream of. Aman made the most of his meeting with the Mission: Impossible star at the Wimbledon stands. Aman shared that during his encounter with Tom, he mentioned that he liked his movie Jerry Maguire and it is his favourite one. In the selfie, Tom is seen posing with all smiles. He looked dashing in a blue suit. Aman captioned his post on social media, "Fan moment for me meeting the legend @tomcruise Jerry Maguire is my all time favourite movie and I couldn’t resist telling him that (sic)."

Fans react to Aman's pic with Tom Cruise

Fans on social media just can't have enough of the selfie of the two popular men. Aman, who is the founder of boAt Lifestyle, is a celebrity in his own right. His popularity sky-rocketed after he was featured on the Indian version of Shark Tank. Fans loved his style on the show as he encouraged young entrepreneurs and invested in businesses that showed promise.

Reacting to Aman's pic with Tom, one of the social media users wrote, "Two top guns together (sic)." Another one wrote, "Woah! You made an impossible mission - POSSIBLE! Crazyyy (sic)."

Shark Tank India 2: Will Aman Gupta return?

Meanwhile, the new season of Shark Tank India has been announced by Sony TV earlier this year. It will go on air in the coming months. However, whether or not the older sharks, including Aman, will return has still not been revealed by the makers. In the first season, Aman was one of the investors, called sharks, along with Ashneer Grover, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar. Season 2 is highly anticipated among the fans.

