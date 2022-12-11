Who is Armaan Malik? YouTuber brutally trolled after he reveals his two wives are pregnant | Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARMAAN MALIK Armaan Malik with his wives

Popular YouTuber Armaan Malik was brutally trolled after he shared pictures of his two wives, both expecting babies from him. In the picture, the two women -- Kritika Malik and Payal Malik -- can be seen flaunting their baby bumps. The content creator's comments section is flooded with comments from netizens, who are expressing their anger and calling it "cheap".

Armaan Malik trolled

YouTube vlogger Armaan has been receiving a lot of engagement on his social media, and not the good kind. The digital content creator had recently shared a series of images with his two pregnant wives on Instagram. "My family," the social media influencer wrote in the caption. The photos included Armaan, dressed in an orange shirt along with his wives Kritika and Payal, who both were seen flaunting their baby bumps. The picture also features, Chirayu, Armaan and the first wife's, first child, a boy.

However, the happy family images did not go down well with netizens, with numerous users resorting to trolling the YouTuber for a number of reasons. One user commented, "Yeh koun se ladkiyan hain jo husband share kar leti hain (Who are these women who share a husband?)" Another one exclaimed, "Yar ye dono ek sath pregnant!" A third comment read, "How can people support these stupid people." A comment said "I am shocked... How can it be that both are pregnant at the same time."

Who is Armaan Malik?

Hyderabad-based YouTuber, who enjoys a following of 1.5 million on social media, regularly uploads videos and photos to keep his fans updated and entertained. He tied the knot with Payal in 2011 and they share a son named Chirayu Malik together. Later in 2018, Armaan married Kritika, who was reportedly the best friend of his first wife.

The four members of the family have been residing together ever since. Payal and Kritika are frequently seen in photos together.

