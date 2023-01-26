Andrew Tate complains of cockroaches in Romanian prison; netizens slam 'alpha male'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANDREW_EMORY_TATE_LLL_ Andrew Tate complains of cockroaches in prison

Andrew Tate's arrest on charges of forming an organised crime group targeting women recently made waves on the internet. Now, his email complaining about the living conditions in a Romanian prison is going viral. In an email sent out to his newsletter subscribers, Tate highlighted that he is innocent and how respectfully he behaves with the guards all time.

Tate's viral email read, "I will send you my daily lessons from unjust imprisonment. They are trying to break me. Thrown inside a cell without light. Cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs are my only friends at night. When the guards bring me to and from the courtroom, I stay absolutely respectful. They try to pour hatred into my heart. But Please and Thank You stick with me at all times."

He further wrote, "My prison guards are just performing their job, they have families to feed. In times of hardship, do not forget your manners. They are trying to break my Iron Mind with unjust imprisonment. My absolute respect for everyone around me is my act of absolute rebellion. They cannot break me. My guards know I am innocent. They know it is unjust. They see I will never break and respect my resolve. Please and Thank You stick with me at all times. Such is the Way of Wudan."

As soon as his email surfaced on the internet, netizens slammed him in the comment section. One user wrote, "Cockroaches have always been your only friends." Another user commented, "Keep him there. It’s better for the environment." A third user commented, "He's really found his audience."

For the unversed, Andrew Tate is an American-British social media personality, businessman, and former professional kickboxer. He is known for his controversial views on women. In an interview, he described women as "intrinsically lazy" and said there was "no such thing as an independent female." Tate's remarks that women should bear responsibility for being sexually abused led to his Twitter ban. He was later reinstated.

