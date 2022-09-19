Amul welcomes Cheetah's family in India with new topical: ‘Purr-fect taste’

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AMUL_COOP Amul welcomes cheetah family with new topical

Amul pays tribute to the efforts of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the cheetah family to India. He welcomed the family of eight cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park this Saturday. The plan was a part of a major effort that the government initiated to re-introduce the big cat family to the country after 70 years of declaring them extinct from India. Celebrating this event, Amul shared a topical on the arrival of Cheetahs. The creativity is so intent that it brought an instant smile to the social media users' faces. The text in the advertisement read, “We’re spotting cheetahs again! Purr-fect taste.”

In the picture, the famous Amul girl can be seen sitting by the cheetah's side, while trying to touch the cheetah. Sharing it on Twitter, the official account read, “8 big cats brought back to India, 70 years after local extinction!”

Have a look at it here:

Reportedly, the cheetah family includes five females and three males. They all were released into a quarantine closure. They were airlifted in a specially modified passenger B-747 Jumbo Jet from Hosea Kutako International Airport in Windhoek to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

Well, this is not the first time that the Indian government has initiated the plan. Before this in 2009, the Union Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh came up with the plan to re-introduce cheetahs in the country, but his proposal was turned down by the Supreme Court in 2013. But, after a long wait, this initiative was rekindled by the Narendra Modi government in 2017 and after it got the green flag from the apex court in 2020, and finally the plan started.

Also Read: Welcome to India: People across country celebrate as Cheetahs arrive in India on PM Modi's birthday

Also Read: Cheetah is back! First pics of majestic cat to arrive in India surface online, netizens react

Read More Trending News