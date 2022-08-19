Amitabh Bachchan-Nitin Gadkari pose for picture BUT netizens spot something bizarre. Can you see it?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @OFFICEOFNG Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Mumbai on Thursday to lend his support to National Road Safety Mission. Nitin Gadkari's official Twitter handle shared the pictures of their meeting. "Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji called on Shri @SrBachchan Ji in Mumbai today," Office of Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet.

In no time, the pictures of their meeting started circulating on social media platforms and became viral. While some of the users appreciated the Bollywood superstar's efforts for the country, other eagle-eyed netizens spotted something bizarre in their picture which was clicked at Nitin's resident. They noticed that the photo-frame in the background is not just another frame. It is not a family or a group picture but filled with Amitabh Bachchan. Not one or two, not even 10 but so many Amitabh Bachchans.

The entire frame has pictures of Amitabh Bachchan. Most of the users pointed out that it is fan art that Big B loves and has placed in his home.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway's aim is to provide road safety information for road users to encourage safer road user behaviour among current and prospective road users and reduce the number of people killed and injured on roads every year.

Amitabh, himself over the years has been involved with a number of social causes, including being the goodwill ambassador for the Polio UNICEF campaign, UN Ambassador for Girl Child, and the Swachh Bharat Mission campaign, among others.

