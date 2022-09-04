All about Twitter 'One Word' Tweet trend: Know why Sachin, Ajay Devgn & others are tweeting single words

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Twitter 'One Word' Tweet trend

Microblogging site Twitter is buzzing with the 'one word' tweets these days. From Bollywood celebrities to world politicians avid Twitter users have joined the one-word tweet trend where they are seen sharing a single word. For example, Crocektar Sachin Tendulkar tweeted 'cricket; actor Ajay Devgn shared 'Films', similarly, organisations like NASA tweeted 'universe'. The trend has left netizens thinking from where did it all started and why people are tweeting just single words. For the unversed, it reportedly began when an American train service provider named Amtrak took to their official Twitter handle and tweeted a single word 'trains' on 2 September 2022 at 12:30 AM while describing themselves.

Surprisingly, the tweet went viral and people started retweeting it. Following the trend, several organisations and Twitter users also started doing the same.

You should note surprised to know that USA President Joe Biden also participated in the viral trend. He took to Twitter and wrote, "democracy."

American organisation NASA joined in by tweeting 'Universe.' Ajay Devgn shared 'Films' while Sachin Tendulkar wrote 'cricket.' Take a look:

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a post with 'Freedom.'

This is not the first time Twitter is buzzing with a unique trend. Recently, Twitter announced that they will be testing the edit button which is set to roll out soon for all the Twitter blue subscribers. The official handle tweeted, "if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay".

