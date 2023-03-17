Akasa Air airhostess’ comfy uniform with sneakers goes viral. Airline reacts to post

Follow us on Image Source : VIA LINKENIN Akasa Air airhostess’ comfy uniform with sneakers goes viral

Trending News: Akasa Air, the latest Indian airline backed by businessman Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has become the talk of the internet for its unique approach to flight attendant uniforms. Unlike traditional formal wear with high heels or lace-up shoes, Akasa Air has introduced an athleisure-style uniform for its flight attendants that features comfortable sneakers, a comfortable orange top, and black flared pants.



A viral post on LinkedIn showed a photo of an Akasa Air air hostess wearing the new uniform, which has been widely praised for its comfort and practicality. The post was shared by Diksha Mishra, who had recently taken a flight on Akasa Air and was impressed by the new uniform. She praised the airline for breaking the norms and providing a more comfortable work environment for its flight attendants.

Take a look at the viral post here:

Image Source : LINKEDINViral post

The post has since garnered over 29,000 reactions and numerous comments from LinkedIn users, with many applauding the airline's initiative. One user wrote, "What I love about this approach is it doesn't objectify women," highlighting the airline's progressive approach towards gender equality. Another user praised the initiative, stating, "Great initiative."

Take a look at some of the comments here:

Image Source : LINKEDINNetizens love Akasa Air's uniform

Even Akasa Air acknowledged Diksha's post and thanked her for her feedback, saying "Thank you so much, Diksha! One of our core values is comfort. We believe that providing outstanding service requires a high level of comfort. We look forward to welcoming you on board soon."

In a press release, Akasa Air explained that its uniform was designed to provide the best possible stretch and comfort for its flight attendants, given their mobile lifestyle and long hours spent standing. The sneakers were designed by Vanilla Moon, with a focus on lightness and extra cushioning from heel to toe for better support. In keeping with the airline's approach towards sustainability, the sole of the sneakers is made from recycled rubber and manufactured without any use of plastic.

The airline has already received widespread praise for its initiative, and it will be interesting to see if other airlines follow suit and adopt more comfortable and practical uniforms for their flight attendants.

