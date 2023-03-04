Ajnabee in real life? Bihar man marries wife of wife's lover in ultimate revenge plot

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SAGARCASM Bihar man marries wife of wife's lover

Trending News: In a headline that could make Jerry Springer blush, a man in Bihar's Khagaria district took revenge on his wife's lover by marrying the man's wife, after his own wife ran off with her lover. A woman named Ruby Devi ran off with another man, leaving her husband, Neeraj, and their four kids behind. But hold up, it gets even crazier. The man she ran off with was named Mukesh, and he was already married to another woman, also named Ruby. Confused yet? Don't worry, it gets even better.

When Neeraj found out about his wife's affair and subsequent marriage, he did what any jilted husband would do: he filed a police complaint against Mukesh for kidnapping his wife. But that's not all, folks. Neeraj took things to the next level and decided to get revenge by marrying Mukesh's wife, Ruby. That's right, he swapped wives just like in the Akshay Kumar film Ajnabee to even the score. And they say love is dead!

Internet users couldn't believe their eyes when they read about this bonkers love square. Some were impressed by Neeraj's pettiness, while others were just glad they weren't involved in such a mess. One user even joked that it was like a game of "uno reverse," with each person getting their revenge in turn.

"Married people are eloping with each other and here I'm still single," a user joked. Another user commented, "Their kids will be so confused!!" A third user wrote, "Now Ajnabee isn't just a movie. It's a documentary."

But let's not forget about the kids caught in the middle of all this drama. They must be so confused about why their parents are suddenly married to different people with the same name. All we can say is, we wish them the best of luck in navigating this bizarre family dynamic.

