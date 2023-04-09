6 paneer dishes among world's best-rated cheese dishes, shahi paneer on #3 spot

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK shahi paneer

Trending News: Cheese is a culinary delight that is loved all around the world for its versatility and rich taste. It is no surprise that cheese dishes are a favourite among food lovers and chefs. Taste Atlas, an experiential travel guide that collects traditional food recipes, food critic reviews, and research articles about popular ingredients and dishes, recently released a list of the 50 best-rated cheese dishes in the world. This list includes a variety of cheese dishes from different countries, with six Indian paneer dishes making it onto the list.

The six Indian paneer dishes featured on the list are shahi paneer, paneer tikka, matar paneer, palak paneer, kadai paneer, and paneer makhani. Shahi paneer ranked third on the list and is a cheese curry dish made with cottage cheese, onions, almond paste, and a rich, spicy tomato-cream sauce. Paneer tikka, which ranked fourth, is a dish that consists of marinated cottage cheese and vegetables cooked in a traditional tandoor.

Taste Atlas describes Switzerland's Raclette as the best cheese dish in the world. Raclette is a Swiss cheese made from cow's milk, an appliance for preparing the dish, and a full dining experience. Saganaki, a Greek appetizer made by wrapping various vegetables, meats, or seafood in cheese and then pan-frying or searing them, was ranked second on the list.

Here are the top 20 best-rated cheese dishes in the world:

Raclette Saganaki Shahi paneer Paneer tikka Provoleta Focaccia di Recco col formaggio Khachapuri Banitsa with cheese Tartiflette Fondue savoyarde Fondue jurassienne Cacio e pepe Cheese curds Aligot Syrniki Burek sa sirom Sirnica Tequenos Mingrelian khachapuri Fondue moitie-moitie

The list of the 50 best-rated cheese dishes in the world is posted on the official Instagram page of Taste Atlas and showcases various cheese dishes from around the world. It is a must-see for cheese lovers and foodies alike who are always looking for new and exciting dishes to try.

Paneer, which is a type of Indian cottage cheese, is a popular ingredient in Indian cuisine and is found in almost every Indian household and on the menus of most restaurants. It is not surprising that paneer dishes have made it onto the list of the world's best cheese dishes. Taste Atlas aims to be an encyclopaedia of flavours, a world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants. They have catalogued over 10,000 foods and drinks and continue to research and map out the forgotten tastes and aromas of every city, region, and village in the world.

