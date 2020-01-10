It's World Hindi Day. And Twitter is celebrating

Every year, January 10 is observed as World Hindi Day. It has been a practice since 2006.

In a country that boasts of over a hundred languages and dialects, Hindi is certainly the most spoken understood of all. It is not the national language; yet the entire world celebrating Hindi Day is special for India, and its people.

Every year, January 10 is observed as World Hindi Day. It has been a practice since 2006. The day marks the anniversary of first World Hindi Conference, held in 1975. The first conference was inaugurated by the then prime minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Twitter has its own way of celebrating days of international importance, and when it comes to something so special as Hindi, it is going overboard with couplets and famous teachings.

Netizens have since dawn been taking a dig at people who give English more prominence than Hindi -- magar pyaar se.

Read these -- kyunki Hindi mein hi jazbaat hai...

p.s. Okay! We get the irony that you are reading all this in English. But, life.