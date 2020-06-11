Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@EARTH.AND.NATURE_ Volcanic eruption in Ecuador leaves cities covered in ash amid coronavirus crisis

Just when people in Ecuador are learning to live with coronavirus crisis, a volcanic eruption in its Amazon region has made things worse for the citizens of the South American nation. On June 7, Ecuador’s Sangay volcano was seen spewing hot lava, leaving several cities covered in ash amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “The ash comes out of the Sangay volcano and spreads into the Guayas province, and we see a quantity of ash that is arriving near Guayaquil,” Benjamin Bernard of the Geophysical Institute of Ecuador told reporters, referring to the province where Guayaquil is located.

Several netizens have taken to social media to share shocking videos and pictures of the volcanic eruption.

Report from the Bulletin of the Global Volcanism Network: #Sangay (Ecuador) Eruption produced ash plumes, lava flows, and rockfalls during August-December 2018https://t.co/aHA3DTNsPY pic.twitter.com/2aLLjS9eqc — Global Volcanism Program (@SmithsonianGVP) June 3, 2019

Back in April, Guayaquil witnessed one of the worst coronavirus impacts in the whole of the country as it struggled to bury the fatalities from the respiratory disease COVID-19.

With volcanic eruptions expected to continue in the coming days, the Guayaquil airport has reportedly halted flights to clear the runway and sanitize the premises. Furthermore, Ecuador has reported over 43,000 coronavirus cases and more than 3,000 deaths till date.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage