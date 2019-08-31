VIRAL: Delhi doctors plaster toddler's doll to treat her fracture

Delhi doctors plaster toddler's doll to treat her fracture

Doctors of Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital had to plaster Zikra Malik's doll to make her convince for the treatment. The pictures of 11-month-old lying with her legs attached to a transaction rod beside 'Pari', her doll are all over social media. As per reports, Zikra fell down from her bed on August 17, after which her family rushed her to the hospital. The doctors suggested putting her on gallows traction, which is a method used for treating fractured shaft thigh bone in children under two years and less than 15 kgs. However, the toddler refused to cooperate. It is then her mother thought of making her favourite doll put in the same position as Zikra.

Farheen, Zikra's mother told Indian Express, ''Even at home, she is always moving from one place to another and it's impossible to make her sit down for five minutes. On the first day at the hospital, she wasn't ready to lie down on the bed. She kept moving and doctors asked us to keep her legs straight for proper alignment. Then I asked my husband to get her favourite doll to the hospital. We just thought of putting Pari in the same position as Zikra - and it worked''.

News agency ANI quoted Ajay Gupta, professor of orthopaedic at the hospital as saying, ''An 11-month-old girl suffering from a fracture was refusing treatment so her mother gave us the idea to pretend to treat her doll first as the child is very close to the doll. It worked well & patient felt comforted''.

Zikra is now known as gudiya wali bachchi (the girl with the doll) across social media.