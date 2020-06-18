Image Source : TWITTER/REUTERS UFO to coronavirus: Mysterious balloon-like white object spotted in Japan's sky sparks debate on Twitter

An unidentified white balloon-like object was spotted in the sky over northern Japan on Wednesday. While several residents were quick in sending inquiries to police and other local authorities, other people took to social media to express their excitement and curiosity. An official from the Japan Meteorological Agency's Sendai office in Miyagi Prefecture confirmed it was not an item flown by the agency, saying, "We checked with the Sendai municipal government and the Self-Defense Forces, but they have no idea either." According to the agency, calls about a mysterious floating object began arriving around 7 a.m.

WATCH: A balloon-like object in the sky over northern Japan sparks debate on social media pic.twitter.com/xV8xTz8iwe — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) June 17, 2020

"This white thing isn't moving at all. What is it? Can anyone tell me? "wrote a user.

Is definitely got to be little green men from Mars you are spying on us they want to know all about covid-19



Weather balloon or UFO? Mystery object soars over Japanhttps://t.co/yqwxMQSMJZ — Toni (@Toni23812381) June 17, 2020

Anybody can send up a weather balloon, you can buy them from the internet. It's clearly somebodies experiment or somebody trying to make UFO's appear in the headlines or it's all part of Japan acknowledging their paying attention.



But it's clearly a weather balloon pic.twitter.com/iZGqi91qgO — @UFO_Researcher (@UFO_Researcher) June 17, 2020

Another tweeted, "UFO sighting in Japan. The appearance of a mysterious balloon--like object above a cross in the sky over the Japanese city of Sendai on Wednesday set social media ablaze, with speculation ranging from UFOs to coronavirus. Officials said spreading novel coronavirus,gives bad alert."

UFO sighting in Japan. The appearance of a mysterious balloon--like object above a cross in the sky over the Japanese city of Sendai on Wednesday set social media ablaze, with speculation ranging from UFOs to coronavirus. Officials said spreading novel coronavirus,gives bad alert pic.twitter.com/T2ybFbaEpn — kramachandruni (@kramachandruni1) June 18, 2020

