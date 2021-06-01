Tony Kakkar's Dheeme Dheeme has Turkish version and it's going viral. Seen yet?

Image Source : YOUTUBE Stills from Dheeme Dheeme and Demedim mi.

There's something infectious about Tony Kakkar's music. You may like it, love it or hate it, but there's no way you can stay away from it. His music is peppy and the lyrics are catchy, and it can stick with you for a long time. Most of his recent tracks have been viral and widely used across social media platforms. From dance reels to memes to choreography videos, his songs are one of social media influencers' go-to tunes. And not just in India, but Tony's tracks also seem to have a fan following in Turkey.

Tony Kakkar's Dheeme Dheeme was one such song. Featuring Neha Sharma in the music video, the song became immensely popular soaring high on global charts. The song became a rage and captured the imagination of several celebrities with its catchy tune and peppy dance beat. So much so that it was included in Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar starter Pati Patni Aur Woh. And now, a Turkish version of the song has made its way to the Internet.

Titled 'Demedim mi' the song is composed by Turkish artist Tuğçe Haşimoğlu. The song is available on YouTube and has over 10 million views. In the credits, Tuğçe credits Tony for the music saying that it's not a translation and lyrics have been written by her for the Turkish version. 'Demedim mi' was composed in late 2019, however, it is only recently that it has become popular on social media and is going viral on the Internet. You can listen to it here!

Meanwhile, the original Dheeme Dheeme song has over 611 million views on YouTube