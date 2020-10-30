Friday, October 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. PUBG shuts shop in India: Netizens bid emotional farewell, say 'aap mera dard nahi samjh sakte'

PUBG shuts shop in India: Netizens bid emotional farewell, say 'aap mera dard nahi samjh sakte'

From taking reference from Bollywood movies, TV shows to the recently released web series Mirzapur 2, Twitterati are sharing endless reactions on the shut down of PUBG in India.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 30, 2020 12:06 IST
PUBG shuts shop in India: Netizens bid emotional farewell
Image Source : TWITTER/IIKOMAAL

PUBG shuts shop in India: Netizens bid emotional farewell

While the government had on September 2 announced the ban on many Chinese applications including the popular Battle Royal Game, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite will no longer work for gamers in India starting from today. The game will shut shop in the country and PUBG fans are disheartened by the news. The games enjoyed massive popularity and users have flooded the internet to express their sadness over it. While many are expressing their emotional farewell to the game that kept them occupied during the lockdown, a part of netizens has come up with the most amazing memes and jokes. From taking reference from Bollywood movies, TV shows to the recently released web series Mirzapur 2, Twitterati are sharing endless reactions on the shut down of PUBG.

Sharing a picture of Ranbir Kapoor from Channa Mereya song from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with a tagline "Acha Chalta Hum, Duaaon Mein Yaad Rakhna," one Twitter user said that this is the condition of all the PUBG players right now. Another shared memes stating that parents will be the happiest today.

Check out all the reactions here-

PUBG Corporation recently announced that they are withdrawing their partnership with Tencent, and that they will work with the Indian government to look for a quick resolution. PUBG game, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, has nearly 33 million users in India.

PUBG Mobile saw a global revenue gain of $1.3 billion (roughly Rs 9,731 crore) in the first half of this year, bringing its lifetime collection to $3 billion (nearly Rs 22,457 crore) with the highest number of downloads in India which ranks at the top with 175 million installs as people stayed home owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

Additionally, the Indian gaming company nCore announced indigenous multiplayer action game FAU-G to fill the void of PUBG Mobile. FAU-G is slated to launch next month.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X