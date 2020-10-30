PUBG shuts shop in India: Netizens bid emotional farewell, say 'aap mera dard nahi samjh sakte'

Image Source : TWITTER/IIKOMAAL PUBG shuts shop in India: Netizens bid emotional farewell

While the government had on September 2 announced the ban on many Chinese applications including the popular Battle Royal Game, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite will no longer work for gamers in India starting from today. The game will shut shop in the country and PUBG fans are disheartened by the news. The games enjoyed massive popularity and users have flooded the internet to express their sadness over it. While many are expressing their emotional farewell to the game that kept them occupied during the lockdown, a part of netizens has come up with the most amazing memes and jokes. From taking reference from Bollywood movies, TV shows to the recently released web series Mirzapur 2, Twitterati are sharing endless reactions on the shut down of PUBG.

Sharing a picture of Ranbir Kapoor from Channa Mereya song from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with a tagline "Acha Chalta Hum, Duaaon Mein Yaad Rakhna," one Twitter user said that this is the condition of all the PUBG players right now. Another shared memes stating that parents will be the happiest today.

Check out all the reactions here-

#PUBGMOBILEINDIA completely stopped their server from today



Meanwhile Pubg addicts -- pic.twitter.com/YlJVXBIfDc — Komaal.says (@iikomaal) October 30, 2020

#PUBGMOBILEINDIA finally 👊💪

Pubg game ka game over ,



Le me 🤟 pic.twitter.com/tOxeqpXJws — 🦋.....विनिशा.....🦋 (@SinhaaVinisha) October 30, 2020

#PUBGMOBILEINDIA if pubg mobile's gone,

then PUBG PC LITE is the way to go!

also, it'll be a practice for when in the future, u start playing

PUBG PC. pic.twitter.com/kAJFTgqOXS — Kalsa (@Alsa4reaI) October 30, 2020

#PUBGMOBILEINDIA #PUBGMOBILE TO END SERVICES AND TERMINATE SERVERS IN INDIA FROM OCT 30



Le indian government ~ pic.twitter.com/qUdhgUMf1Q — Amit Yadav🇮🇳 (@iAmitYadav4) October 30, 2020

PUBG game is finally over in India



My Parents right now : #PUBGMOBILEINDIA pic.twitter.com/nolncy5ZHb — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) October 30, 2020

PUBG Mobile is going to shut down servers in India



Meanwhile VPN :#PUBGMOBILEINDIA pic.twitter.com/cDyj7fJmVH — Mr Prince (@Epic__Prince) October 30, 2020

#PUBGMOBILEINDIA

servers to be completely banned from today..

Me - pic.twitter.com/xXuExGTcfC — Faiz khan (@iemfaiz) October 30, 2020

Pic 1- Me before Pubg ban

Pic 2 - Me After Pubg ban#PUBGMOBILEINDIA pic.twitter.com/j3cewsnpiK — Akhandbarbaadi (@akhandbarbaadi) October 30, 2020

PUBG Officials To Indian Users After Terminating All The Servers For India #PUBGMOBILEINDIA pic.twitter.com/GDpxYs4NFZ — Nikhil Nanda (@NikhilTweets) October 30, 2020

PUBG Corporation recently announced that they are withdrawing their partnership with Tencent, and that they will work with the Indian government to look for a quick resolution. PUBG game, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, has nearly 33 million users in India.

PUBG Mobile saw a global revenue gain of $1.3 billion (roughly Rs 9,731 crore) in the first half of this year, bringing its lifetime collection to $3 billion (nearly Rs 22,457 crore) with the highest number of downloads in India which ranks at the top with 175 million installs as people stayed home owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

Additionally, the Indian gaming company nCore announced indigenous multiplayer action game FAU-G to fill the void of PUBG Mobile. FAU-G is slated to launch next month.

