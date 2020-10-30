PUBG shuts shop in India: Netizens bid emotional farewell, say 'aap mera dard nahi samjh sakte'

While the government had on September 2 announced the ban on many Chinese applications including the popular Battle Royal Game, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite will no longer work for gamers in India starting from today. The game will shut shop in the country and PUBG fans are disheartened by the news. The games enjoyed massive popularity and users have flooded the internet to express their sadness over it. While many are expressing their emotional farewell to the game that kept them occupied during the lockdown, a part of netizens has come up with the most amazing memes and jokes. From taking reference from Bollywood movies, TV shows to the recently released web series Mirzapur 2, Twitterati are sharing endless reactions on the shut down of PUBG.
Sharing a picture of Ranbir Kapoor from Channa Mereya song from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with a tagline "Acha Chalta Hum, Duaaon Mein Yaad Rakhna," one Twitter user said that this is the condition of all the PUBG players right now. Another shared memes stating that parents will be the happiest today.
#PUBGMOBILEINDIA pubg right now pic.twitter.com/561ojCaKfI— Hariskhan (@hariskhan095) October 30, 2020
Me and my Bois after pubg ban#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMOBILEINDIA pic.twitter.com/DNNgq76oNt— Koshur🍁 (@_sarcasticpunk) October 30, 2020
#PUBGMOBILEINDIA completely stopped their server from today— Komaal.says (@iikomaal) October 30, 2020
#PUBGMOBILEINDIA finally 👊💪— 🦋.....विनिशा.....🦋 (@SinhaaVinisha) October 30, 2020
#PUBGMOBILEINDIA if pubg mobile's gone,— Kalsa (@Alsa4reaI) October 30, 2020
#PUBGMOBILEINDIA #PUBGMOBILE TO END SERVICES AND TERMINATE SERVERS IN INDIA FROM OCT 30— Amit Yadav🇮🇳 (@iAmitYadav4) October 30, 2020
PUBG game is finally over in India— Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) October 30, 2020
PUBG Mobile is going to shut down servers in India— Mr Prince (@Epic__Prince) October 30, 2020
#PUBGMOBILEINDIA— Faiz khan (@iemfaiz) October 30, 2020
Pic 1- Me before Pubg ban— Akhandbarbaadi (@akhandbarbaadi) October 30, 2020
**Meanwhile #PUBGMOBILE players right now 😌😂😂#PUBGMOBILEINDIA pic.twitter.com/oCFpm2n8qY— Prem Sai (@iamprem8602) October 30, 2020
#PUBGMOBILEINDIA— Faisal Khan😇 (@FaisalK82673633) October 30, 2020
PUBG MOBILE global version will stop working on 30th October in India.#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMOBILEINDIA #Pubg
PUBG Officials To Indian Users After Terminating All The Servers For India #PUBGMOBILEINDIA pic.twitter.com/GDpxYs4NFZ— Nikhil Nanda (@NikhilTweets) October 30, 2020
PUBG Corporation recently announced that they are withdrawing their partnership with Tencent, and that they will work with the Indian government to look for a quick resolution. PUBG game, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, has nearly 33 million users in India.
PUBG Mobile saw a global revenue gain of $1.3 billion (roughly Rs 9,731 crore) in the first half of this year, bringing its lifetime collection to $3 billion (nearly Rs 22,457 crore) with the highest number of downloads in India which ranks at the top with 175 million installs as people stayed home owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.
Additionally, the Indian gaming company nCore announced indigenous multiplayer action game FAU-G to fill the void of PUBG Mobile. FAU-G is slated to launch next month.
Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G!— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2020
On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser.@nCore_games @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #StartupIndia pic.twitter.com/5lvPBa2Uxz