Pic of 'Ferrero Rocher Manchurian' goes viral, Twitterati try no to gag

Just after 'Beer and Maggi' combo, a recent picture of 'Ferrero Rocher' and Manchurian have been doing rounds on internet. The Manchurian dish made with chocolate balls, and Twitterati tried not to gag.

New Delhi Published on: December 04, 2020 17:25 IST
Indians around have a nose to innovate with food and drinks. Just after 'Beer and Maggi' combo, a recent picture of 'Ferrero Rocher' and Manchurian have been doing rounds on internet. Manchurian dish made with chocolate balls, and twitterati tried not to gag. The Ferrero Rocher dunked in spicy brown manchurian gravy, is a sweet and sour dish, people wish never existed. 

The picture of chocolate Manchurian was shared by Twitter user @thatdoggonelady on the micro-blogging platform. "Ferrero Rocher Manchurian" was the name of the dish which was made by combining the original recipe with the popular chocolate. Instead of Manchurian balls, the dish had the Ferrero Rocher chocolate balls in it.

"Here to annoy you with a photo of the nicest thing I've found online. Enjoy!" she captioned the post. 

Here's how netizens reacted to the dish: 

 

 

