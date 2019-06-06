Image Source : INSTAGRAM MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva pouts and cheers for team India during ICC World Cup match against South Africa

On Wednesday when the whole country was cheering for team India during their first ICC World Cup 2019 match against South Africa, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s little daughter Ziva was also one of them. The little bundle of cuteness was present at the Southampton to cheer for our team and her expressions made her go viral on the internet. Ziva Dhoni made her debut appearance at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in London and her cuteness won hearts all around the world. We have often seen Ziva cheering for her father from the stands but this time, the little miss Dhoni was in a goofy mood as her pictures of pouting in front of the camera have broken the internet.

Just when Ziva’s pictures popped on the internet, fans went crazy and flooded the internet with compliments. One twitter user wrote, “The epitome of cuteness is #msdhoni’s daughter”. Another wrote, “Cutest picture on Internet today” Have a look at what Twitterati are tweeting about the little Miss Dhoni-

