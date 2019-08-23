McDonald's faces halal vs jhatka row, #BoycottMcDonalds trends on Twitter

McDonald's is in question for serving Halal meat in their restaurants. Recently, one of the Twitter users enquired if they serve halal meat and McDonald's confessed that they serve Halal meat. Right after that, Twitter users turned furious and #BoycottMcDonalds. Their after McDonald's replied that "The meat that we use, across our restaurants, is of the highest quality and is sourced from government-approved suppliers who are HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) certified."

All our restaurants have HALAL certificates. You can ask the respective restaurant Managers to show you the certificate for your satisfaction and confirmation. (2/2) — McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) August 22, 2019

Ok, say bye to all your Hindu and Sikh customers. Halal is most cruel way if hurting and killing an animal. No Hindu or Sikh will approve that cruelty towards animals. #BoycottMcDonalds #SayNoToHalal https://t.co/bFxmoAFBcW — Truth Speaks (@TPrasadSpeaks) August 23, 2019

Thanks for confirm on the public platform... I will now #boycottmcdonalds Going for Halal free Food.. — Dinesh (@dineshksam) August 23, 2019

The debate on halal meat and jhataka meat is never-ending one. In Hinduism, consumption of halal meat is an offense and against the religious belief. In Jhataka method, the animal is killed instantly without torture. However, in Halal meat, the process is just the opposite. Islamic culture promotes the idea of Halal meat consumption.

Food has a religion. Avoid@mcdonaldsindia.



HALAL money goes for Terrorism & building of Mosques & Madarsas. https://t.co/ZCo2Amjm4S — प्रशान्त पटेल उमराव (@ippatel) August 23, 2019

Hullo @mcdonaldsindia what about customers who do not eat Halal meat for religious reasons? What should they ask your restaurant managers to show for their satisfaction and confirmation?

People, force McDonalds to answer this question. Don't let them get away with discrimination. https://t.co/w5XB2bCuhA — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) August 23, 2019

One Twitter user has tweeted @HasdaaPunjab wrote, "Go To Hell, then. We Hindus only have JHATKA MEAT, Will educate others as well to not have any Non Veg Food From your chain. If you not want to end up like ZOMATO, ensure that JHATKA MEAT is served. Else, embrace for Financial Loss."

Go To Hell, then. We Hindus only have JHATKA MEAT, Will educate others as well to not have any Non Veg Food From your chain. If you not want to end up like ZOMATO, ensure that JHATKA MEAT is served. Else, embrace for Financial Loss. https://t.co/ySGeo7Cxec — ਪੰਜਾਬੀ (@HasdaaPunjab) August 23, 2019

Is India a Islamic country @mygovindia @PMOIndia What sort of sickularism & appeasement is this?? #boycottmcdonalds — Anu Tyagi Parashar (@AnuParashar) August 23, 2019

That means @mcdonaldsindia is forcing halal meat on Hindus &Sikhs without them being given informed choice in the matter. They should be required to display this information prominently in every outlet. https://t.co/oXLnAh8git — MadhuPurnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) August 23, 2019

Another Twitter user said @marquee58 wrote, "Why don't you open separate outlets for discerning 0.1% peaceful clientele in each city? Let's see if you can keep this open even for a day...why you expect majority of your clients to suffer halal?"

Earlier this year, Zomato was in news for Tweeting that Food has no religion.