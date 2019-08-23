Friday, August 23, 2019
     
McDonald's faces halal vs jhatka row, #BoycottMcDonalds trends on Twitter

McDonald's is much in the news after they confessed that they serve Halal meat in their restaurants. Recently, one of the Twiter users asked them if they serve halal meat in their restaurants, and they replied positively. And that very moment, #BoycottMcDonalds, #Halal, and #Jhatka is trending on Twitter.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 23, 2019 13:58 IST
McDonald's is in question for serving Halal meat in their restaurants. Recently, one of the Twitter users enquired if they serve halal meat and McDonald's confessed that they serve Halal meat. Right after that, Twitter users turned furious and #BoycottMcDonalds. Their after McDonald's replied that "The meat that we use, across our restaurants, is of the highest quality and is sourced from government-approved suppliers who are HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) certified."

The debate on halal meat and jhataka meat is never-ending one. In Hinduism, consumption of halal meat is an offense and against the religious belief. In Jhataka method, the animal is killed instantly without torture. However, in Halal meat, the process is just the opposite. Islamic culture promotes the idea of Halal meat consumption.

One Twitter user has tweeted @HasdaaPunjab wrote, "Go To Hell, then. We Hindus only have JHATKA MEAT, Will educate others as well to not have any Non Veg Food From your chain. If you not want to end up like ZOMATO, ensure that JHATKA MEAT is served. Else, embrace for Financial Loss."

Another Twitter user said @marquee58 wrote, "Why don't you open separate outlets for discerning 0.1% peaceful clientele in each city? Let's see if you can keep this open even for a day...why you expect majority of your clients to suffer halal?"

Earlier this year, Zomato was in news for Tweeting that Food has no religion.

 

