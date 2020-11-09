Married for 3 years, woman divorces husband to allow him to marry his girlfriend, Twitter reacts

Image Source : PIXABY Married for 3 years, woman divorces husband to ‘allow him to marry his girlfriend

The story that played out in the Bollywood movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Aishwarya Rai, Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan, saw a repeat as a married woman got divorced from her husband only to allow him to get married with "his girlfriend". The rare case was reported in the Madhya Pradesh capital. The divorced woman ended her three-year-old wedding with her husband in order to "help him" in spending the rest of his life with another woman whom he loves.

The lawyer of the man who got divorced from his wife told reporters that her client was in love with both the women – his wife as well as his girlfriend. He wanted to lead a marital life with both of them, but the law does not permit so.

“He wanted to be in marital relationship with both which isn’t legally possible. But the wife is very mature, she divorced him & helped him marry his girlfriend,” the lawyer said.

Bhopal: After 3 years of marriage, wife helps husband get married to his girlfriend.



"He wanted to be in marital relationship with both which isn't legally possible. But the wife is very mature, she divorced him & helped him marry his girlfriend," says lawyer.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/hT5SKouMip — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

The rather unusual news took the internet by storm. Here's how Twitterati reacted.

Kuch b ho sakta hai duniya mai. Shaadi k pehle hi gf se shadi kar lena tha to isko divorce dene ki जरूरत nahi padhti na — Justice4SSR (@shruttitandon) November 7, 2020

Why feel sorry for her... It needs Guts and a mature responsibility to do so in our society and hats off to lady. She knew that he isn't happy with him so she did everything to help him thats her Love toward him. This is how it works! ❤️🌟👏🙌 — Immanuel Vikas Laani (@VikasLaani) November 7, 2020

Zara twist aur hota ham Crime Patrol me hote.😝 pic.twitter.com/m7Cmj3fzGx — છકડાવાળો (@GilloChakdaWalo) November 7, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage