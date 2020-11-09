Monday, November 09, 2020
     
Married for 3 years, woman divorces husband to allow him to marry his girlfriend, Twitter reacts

The rare case was reported in the Madhya Pradesh capital. The divorced woman ended her three-year-old wedding with her husband in order to "help him" in spending the rest of his life with another woman whom he loves.

India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2020 18:00 IST
The story that played out in the Bollywood movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Aishwarya Rai, Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan, saw a repeat as a married woman got divorced from her husband only to allow him to get married with "his girlfriend". The rare case was reported in the Madhya Pradesh capital. The divorced woman ended her three-year-old wedding with her husband in order to "help him" in spending the rest of his life with another woman whom he loves.

The lawyer of the man who got divorced from his wife told reporters that her client was in love with both the women – his wife as well as his girlfriend. He wanted to lead a marital life with both of them, but the law does not permit so.

“He wanted to be in marital relationship with both which isn’t legally possible. But the wife is very mature, she divorced him & helped him marry his girlfriend,” the lawyer said.

The rather unusual news took the internet by storm. Here's how Twitterati reacted.

