Horrifying videos, pics of Alaska earthquake go viral; concerned netizens send prayers for Perryville

A massive earthquake measuring 8.2 on the Richter scale jolted Alaska. The temblor occurred on Wednesday night and was located 91 km east southeast of Perryville. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake has prompted authorities to issue a tsunami warning for parts of the state. There have been at least two strong aftershocks, including a preliminary magnitude 6.2 and magnitude 5.6. The Tsunami Warning System is still calculating possible further risks to the Hawaiian Islands. Reportedly, the 8.2 earthquake is the largest to strike the United States since 1965

Horrifying videos and pictures from Alaska have surfaced on the Internet. As soon as the news broke, concerned netizens took to social media to share messages for natives of Perryville. Viral videos show ripped roads and warning sirens blaring along the Alaskan coastline as waves approach. Videos of police cars revolving around are also doing rounds on Twitter. Sample some of these tweets:

"8.2 strong #earthquake rocks the coast of #alaska. #tsunami warning. Pray for the people of Alaska. Stay strong. Prayer," wrote a user. "Pray for #Alaska. A strong #earthquake measuring 8.2 in the Richter scale has rocked the coast of #Alaska. #tsunami warning alerted. #EarthquakePH (sic)," said another.

"Praying for the well being of people of #Alaska. It's very sad to hear that 8.2 magnitude strong earthquake hit Alaska and other regions.

God please save them from #tsunami," wrote a third user.

Explaining what the earthquake felt like, a user wrote, "I have never in my life experienced an earthquake like that. 7.2. Felt like the whole ocean was slowly, inexorably, rippling up to swallow us whole. Lasted several minutes. I’m still not sure the stars aren’t falling."

Meanwhile, according to the US National Tsunami Warning Center, a tsunami warning has been issued for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, from Hinchinbrook Entrance to Unimak Pass; and for the Aleutian Islands, from Unimak Pass, to Samalga Pass.

