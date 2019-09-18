Man installs locker in fridge to protect his chocolates from girlfriend

Yes guys, it's true! Joey wasn't the only one who didn't like to share food. In a very funny turn of events, a woman from the UK named Stacey Lowe slammed her boyfriend on facebook after he installed a chocolate safe in their fridge to stop her from eating his chocolates.

In a Facebook post that has already gotten 55k shares and 104k comments, Stacey wrote, ‘So this is what it has come too! (sic) You buy a house together, have a child together, get engaged, are planning a wedding and doing your house up and this happens! Dave goes and buys a f***in fridge safe because he’s an a***hole and doesn’t want to share his chocolate with me anymore! Anyone want him? Surely this is break-up material right?! Pr**k!’

The picture clearly shows the safe box that is transparent and see-through, which means that only looking is allowed but no touching.

Facebook post by Stacey

The post was so relatable that it took the social media world with a storm. People have made hilarious comments, with some wanting the safebox for themselves.

'What a brilliant way to stop me from gorging on chocolate late at night,' one person commented.

Another user commented tagging her boyfriend, 'I would do this if we lived together'

'I'd burn the house down,' one person wrote

Another user commented that they would 'smash that sh*t wide open' using a bat.

'Why would anyone do this to their spouse,' another commented.

The idea, though little bizarre, could actually be very useful to some people. What do you think? Would you do such a thing to anyone?