Face mask fashion: Cuban quinceaneras get a trendy twist amid COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has created panic all over the world from the past several months. It is important for everyone to follow social distancing rules and wear face masks to protect themselves from the deadly virus. Face masks and sanitizers have become the need of the hour which is why their sale s all across the world have risen dramatically since the outbreak. There are people who have made the masks a thing of fashion. Sailing in the same boat were a group of girls from Cuba who got themselves photographed on their 15th birthday wearing a matching face mask. Their quinceanera photoshoots signified how they were able to safely come out that age during the pandemic.

Cuba, on Monday, registered zero new cases nationwide. It made the use of face masks compulsory in public spaces early on in the outbreak which helped them to contain the spread of the virus. And now that the lockdown eases, face masks became a part of quinceanera that happens to be a celebration of womanhood that involves photoshoots with many glamorous ensembles.

These 15-year-old girls are turning face masks into a fashion accessory for their quinceanera photoshoots https://t.co/ZlnBqOlEdP pic.twitter.com/pUGialpHcF — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) July 22, 2020

Birthday girl Sofia Valenzuela who got herself photographer in a white dress according to Reuters said, "I had to design my face masks to fit with my outfit and for all the colours to work. The face mask was really important because it marked an important stage of my life, these three months of pandemic."

Her seamstress Migdalaixis Sanchez interlaced black and white stripes to create the material for the cloth mask since matching masks were unable to be stitched due to the closing of some shops. She said, "I had to innovate. You have to please those celebrating their quinceanera."

Another birthday girl Thaidelen Gonzalez said it was also simply about being careful. "The photos will turn out well anyway so wearing a face mask and looking after oneself is not too onerous," she said.

