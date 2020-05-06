Thursday, May 07, 2020
     
Elon Musk names his baby boy X Æ A-12 and Twitter explodes with memes

The name chosen by Elon Musk for his baby boy was so amusing that netizens couldn't keep calm. Within no time, memes flooded the internet.

India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 06, 2020 22:14 IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk names his baby boy X Æ A-12 and we are baffled

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and musician Grimes welcomed their first child together on Tuesday. Musk took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, "Mom & baby all good”. As soon as he tweeted, congratulatory messages poured in with several followers requesting the name of the baby. They even asked Musk to share a photo of the baby boy Musk didn't disappoint his Twitter followers and tweeted a cute picture of the newborn. When he was asked to reveal the name of the baby, he wrote, "X Æ A-12 Musk”. Baffled? Even Twitterati was confused. The choice of the name was so amusing that netizens couldn't keep calm. Within no time, memes flooded the internet.

However, Grimes took to Twitter to share what the name means. “X, the unknown variable Crossed swords, Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence), A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent White heart + (A=Archangel, my favorite song),” she tweeted.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the name. Check out some of the best memes:

Twitter is still figuring out that if Grimes' explanation was part of an elaborate joke.

