Delhi girl gifts handmade Diwali card to CISF personnel, netizens laud her sweet gesture

Manvi gifted a handmade card to a Central Industrial Security Force personnel who was deployed at Chandni Chowk metro station on Diwali

New Delhi Updated on: October 29, 2019 15:56 IST
Manvi gifted a handmade card to CISF personnel who was stationed at Delhi's Chandani Chowk metro station

Diwali comes with a long holiday where people enjoy this festival in the company of friends and family. While we celebrated Diwali, our armed forces were busy selflessly fulfilling their duties and taking care of us. Manvi, a girl from Delhi, spared a thought for our security personnel who were on duty while the country celebrated Diwali. In a heart-wrenching gesture, Manvi gifted a handmade Diwali card to a CISF personnel who was deployed at Delhi's Chandni Chowk metro station. A picture of the card was tweeted by CISF's official Twitter handle and this sweet gesture of kindness melted hearts of the netizens.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, CISF tweeted, ‘A heart-warming gesture! A little girl gave Happy #Diwali greeting card to CISF personnel securing Chandni Chowk Metro Station. She thanked all soldiers for serving the nation with dedication. #HappyDiwali #bonding’

In this card Manvi also wrote a beautiful message for the soldiers and police officers who always keep the nation ahead of their personal life. Manvi wrote, “Dear police officers and soldiers. We all are proud of your valour and sacrifices. Please don't ever think that you are alone. The entire country is with you and your families. Thank you so much soldiers for your dedication to our great nation. I am very proud of you," 

The Tweet brought this gesture in the public's eyes and netizens couldn’t stop themselves from responding to this sweet gesture from the girl. Have a look

