  Delhi Earthquake: Twitter explodes with memes after National Capital feels tremors again

Delhi Earthquake: Twitter explodes with memes after National Capital feels tremors again

While people are supposed to stay indoors to avoid coronavirus infection, tremors are compelling them to move out of their houses to save a life.

New Delhi Updated on: May 29, 2020 23:06 IST
Here are some of the best-handpicked memes for you

Delhi again felt the tremors as a medium-intensity earthquake hit the National Capital on Friday night around 9:08 pm. The tremors were also felt in the adjoining cities and states such as Gurugram, Noida and Punjab. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the quake was measured to be 4.6 on the Richter Scale with the epicentre in Haryana's Rohtak. In the past two months, Delhi has unusually been rocked by frequent earthquakes on April 13, May 10 and May 15. According to geologists, Delhi lies close to a faultline, hence it is susceptible to earthquakes.

This added to the woes of Delhiites who are already facing the COVID-19 crisis. While people are supposed to stay indoors to avoid coronavirus infection, tremors are compelling them to move out of their houses to save a life. The irony of the situation has led to an outburst of memes of Twitter. Netizens are letting their creative juices flow on the micro-blogging site. We have compiled some of the best-handpicked memes for you. Check out some of them below:

