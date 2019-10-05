Twitterati, including Bollywood stars, stand in protest as tree-felling begins at Aarey Forest

Image Source : TWITTER Development is indeed important for the Maximum City, but it has to go hand-in-hand with the environment.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) a few weeks ago had approved cutting 2,700 trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony to aid the contruction of a car shed for Mumbai Metro-3. Since then, the fight to save the Aarey Forest has united the citizens and celebrities alike.

On Saturday, even the social media took cognisance of the mass protest and #AareyForest trended for hours on Twitter.

Several users tweeted to show solidarity with people who were arrested while protesting the government's movie. A few users even pointed how only a handful of people were participating in a movement that requires mass representation.

Many questioned the government over its promises of conservation of the enviroment.

Hum tumhara Oxygen chheen ke marenge kya kar loge? The govt asked us this question #AareyAiKaNa #AareyForest pic.twitter.com/DrW5Ipx7xv — (تاج) Taj (@ThePseudopodia) October 5, 2019

Bollywood actors too lent their support for the campaign.

There's always been a conflict between development & conservation. Yes, the city needs to build infrastructure to support a growing population. But the city also needs trees & parks & greenery. We need to protect nature like life depends on it. Because it does.#LetMumbaiBreathe — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) October 5, 2019

This is also most definitely wrong but what wrong has been done in the past doesn’t need to be repeated. Its not a blame game Dalvi Saab. Lets do what’s right now https://t.co/cBhsEOHsRG — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 5, 2019

Heard the terrible news about the cutting down of trees in #AareyForest started last night! The ecological imbalance this can cause is beyond control & it must stop. I urge the authorities to help #SaveAarey if not for us, for our future generations 🙏@narendramodi @Dev_Fadnavis — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) October 5, 2019

In September, Shraddha Kapoor was seen protesting in the heavy rain, carrying a board that read "#SaveAarey" in one hand and an umbrella in the other. She was among several other celebrities including Lata Mangeshkar, John Abraham, Randeep Hooda, Raveena Tandon and Dia Mirza, who have expressed displeasure over the BMC decision.

Metro shed is important -No one against the Metro . Metro is necessary for Mumbai and so is development. Wish it could just go hand in hand with the environment.The fear is-Aarey going bit by bit,and this is the beginning. Sad for our wildlife and green lungs of mumbai. pic.twitter.com/3GjF4gTyNV — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 5, 2019

As Raveena Tandon pointed out, development is indeed important for the Maximum City, but it has to go hand-in-hand with the environment.

Meanwhile, after the tree-felling in the forest began on the night of Friday, Mumbai Police on Saturday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the area near the metro-rail project site.

News agency ANI also reported that Mumbai Police also barricaded the three entrances to Aarey Colony, Powai, Western Express Highway and Marol in the city.