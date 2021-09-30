5 Years of MS Dhoni The Untold Story: 'Sushant Singh Rajput' trends as fans pay tribute to late actor

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BEINGKHANFAIZZZ SSR fans celebrate 5 years of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Late Bollywood Sushant Singh Rajput proved his mettle with a number of projects like his debut release Kai Po Che!, Sonchiriya and Kedarnath. However, it was MS Dhoni The Untold Story, the biopic of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni that brought him to the limelight. It also featured Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film and SSR, in particular, received rave reviews from all corners. So much so that even after five years of its release and post Sushant's tragic demise, his fans still remember it with fond memories.

On five Years of 'MS Dhoni The Untold Story', 'Sushant Singh Rajput' became one of the top trends on social media with thousands of tweets dedicated to the late actor. While some heaped praises for his exemplary performance, several others shared moments from the film they find best. Some also posted quotes and dialogues of Sushant from Dhoni's biopic. Sample some of these tweets:

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence on 14 June 2020. He was 34. Sushant started his career as a backup dancer and never looked back. The serial 'Pavitra Rishta' proved to be a milestone in Sushant's career. After this, he also appeared in many dance reality shows. Sushant, who became a big TV star in a short span of time, later transitioned to films.

He started his film career with Abhishek Kapoor's 2013 release 'Kai Po Che' followed by films like 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshi', 'Rabta', 'Kedarnath' and 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Chichhore'. He is best known for his lead role in Neeraj Pandey's 2016 release 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', a biopic of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

His last film appearance was Dil Bechara which was released on Disney+ Hotstar post his demise.