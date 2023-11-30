Telangana Assembly elections 2023: How accurate were 2018 exit polls?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana Assembly Election Exit Poll Result 2023

Telangana Exit Polls: All eyes are glued to television screens as news channels broadcast exit polls for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states. The crucial analysis leading up to Sunday's official results will undoubtedly hinge on the insights provided by these exit polls, which were unveiled on Thursday evening. Notably, historical data underscores the public's heightened trust in India TV-CNX post-poll results. Reflecting on the 2018 Assembly polls, it becomes evident that while the averages of selected exit polls for Telangana proved inaccurate, India TV-CNX's predictions stood correct. In this article, we will look into a comparative examination of exit poll predictions from 2018 and anticipations for the impending 2023 elections.

What India TV-CNX Exit Polls Had Predicted in 2018?

In 2018, India TV-CNX had predicted Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) victory in Telangana. TRS was predicted to win 62-70 seats; Congress 32-38, TDP 1-3, BJP 6-8, Other 6-8. When the results came, India-TV exit poll results came true as TRS form the government winning majority of seats.

What Exactly Happened in 2018?

The TRS had secured 88 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) followed with 19 seats, while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) managed to secure 2 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 1 seat, and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) gained traction with 7 seats. Independents clinched one seat in this closely watched electoral battle.

What Exit Polls 2023 Are Predicting?

As per the India TV-CNX survey, Congress is expected to unseat KCR in Telangana. While the Congress party is expected to bag 63-79 seats, BRS might get 31-47 in the 119-member assembly.