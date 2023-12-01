'Won't predict anything on exit polls but...': Congress leader Deepa Das Munshi on Telangana Assembly election

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Deepa Das Munshi speaks ahead of Assembly election results in five states on December 3.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Ahead of the December 3 Assembly elections results in five states, Congress leader Deepa Das Munsh on Friday exuberated confidence that her party is going to win in Telangana. Polling in the state concluded on November 30.

"We will not predict anything on exit polls, but the ground reality is that we are forming government in Telangana. In other states too, we are in a very very comfortable position," said Congress leader Deepa Das Munsh.

Another Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said, "There is no doubt that Congress will form the government (in Telangana). I know the pulse of the common man and I know that Congress is coming to power."

Ahead of the results, India TV-CNX Exit Poll has predicted that Congress may unseat Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi government in the state.

According to survey, the 'Grand Old Party' is likely to win 63-79 seats, BRS may get 31-47, BJP could win 2-4 seats and Asaduddin's AIMIM is likely to win 5-7 seats.

Region-wise, India TV-CNX Exit Poll projections show:

In Greater Hyderabad having 28 seats, the BRS may win 12, the AIMIM may win six, the Congress may win nine seats and the BJP may win one seat.

In Lower Telangana having 42 seats, the Congress may win 25 seats, while the remaining 17 seats may go to the BRS.



In Upper Telangana having 49 seats, the Congress may win 37 seats, the BRS may win 10 and the BJP may win two seats.

The India TV-CNX Exit Poll was conducted today among 10,120 respondents, comprising 5,370 males and 4,750 females in 92 out of 119 Assembly constituencies.

