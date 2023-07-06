'DNA of Congress and BRS is same': Union Minister K Reddy responds to Rahul's 'BJP's B team' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI K Reddy recently got the rein of the Telangana BJP

Union Minister and newly-appointed BJP president in Telangana G Kishan Reddy on Thursday responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks KCR-led BRS is BJP's B-Team.

Gandhi on Sunday (July 3) targeted Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and accused his ruling BRS of being the BJP’s “B-team”.

BJP leader asserted it was Congress and BRS which shared power earlier. He asserted BJP will defeat both Congress and BRS in the upcoming elections in Telangana.

"Rahul Gandhi should remember. Who had understanding with BRS (TRS then) and fought elections? Did BJP ever fight elections by having any truck with BRS? BRS and Congress fought together," he told reporters here when asked about Gandhi's comments about BRS and BJP at a recent public meeting in Telangana.

He reminded Gandhi that twelve Congress MLAs had switched over to BRS in Telangana having lost faith in his leadership.

"The DNA of Congress and BRS is same. KCR was in your party (Congress) earlier," he said.

BJP never had any truck with either Congress or BRS and it would come to power in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections by defeating both the parties, Reddy said.

BJP is fighting against "dynastic parties" all over the country and it would defeat the BRS in Telangana which is like a "private limited company", he said.

Asked about reports that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao may not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Telangana on July 8, he said he was not aware but Rao did not attend previous events attended by the PM.

Rao is not interested in development of Telangana but only his family and power, he alleged. Reddy said Modi would lay foundation stone for Rail Manufacturing Unit (RMU) and National Highway projects and also address a BJP public meeting at Warangal during his visit to Telangana on July 8.

Earlier, addressing the press conference jointly with Bandi Sanjay Kumar whom he replaced as state BJP president two days ago, Reddy said voting for Congress is the same as voting for the ruling BRS and vice versa.

