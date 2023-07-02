Congress won't join any Opposition bloc having BRS: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Telangana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Congress won't join any Opposition bloc having BRS'

Rahul Gandhi in Telangana: Describing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as “the B team of the BJP,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, in poll-bound Telangana, said that the grand old party will not join any Opposition which comprises Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's party. He was while addressing a public meeting in Khammam.

Congress can't share the stage with TRS

Referring to the recent attempts to unite the opposition against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi asserted that he informed all other opposition leaders that Congress would not join any coalition where the BRS was involved. Gandhi said, "We told other opposition leaders if TRS attends the meeting, Congress will not attend it, Congress can't share the stage with TRS."

Launching a scathing attack on Telangana CM KCR, the Congress leader said his remote control was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi also described his party BRS as 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi'. "BRS is like BJP Rishtedar Samiti. KCR thinks he is a king and Telangana is his kingdom."

PM Modi carries remote control of KCR

Gandhi said the Congress has always stood against the BJP in Parliament, but Rao's party has been "BJP's B-team". "Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the remote control of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao," the former Congress chief said.

Karnataka result will be repeated in Telangana

The Congress leader said that the result of the Karnataka Assembly elections will be repeated in Telangana. He said the Congress recently fought the assembly election in Karnataka against "a corrupt and anti-poor government and we defeated them with the support of the poor, OBCs, minorities and oppressed in the state".

"Something similar is going to happen in Telangana. On one side there would be the rich and powerful of the state and on the other side, there would be the poor, tribals, minorities, farmers and small shopkeepers with us. What has happened in Karnataka, would be repeated in Telangana," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader BJP has been eliminated in Telangana and there will be a direct contest between the Congress and the and B-Team of BJP. “On one side there was BJP and their billionaires on the other, there were farmers, labourers, tribals, Dalits, small traders, minorities and weaker sections. The same is going to be repeated in Telangana. On one side there will be the Chief Minister, his family and his 10-15 billionaire friends and on the other side there will be all the poor, Dalits, farmers, tribals, small traders, minorities and weaker sections. What happened in Karnataka will be repeated in Telangana,” he said.

Gandhi also described Congress workers as 'babbar sher' (lions) and "backbone" of the party. "With your support, we can defeat the BRS like we did in Karnataka," he told party workers. "We got a huge support from here (Telangana) during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and I want to thank you all for that," he said.

With Sunday’s massive show, the Congress party has kicked off its campaign for Telangana Assembly elections due to be held later this year.

(With agencies input)