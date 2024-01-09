Tuesday, January 09, 2024
     
  4. Telangana vigilance raids irrigation department offices amidst Kaleswaram project irregularity concerns

Telangana vigilance raids irrigation department offices amidst Kaleswaram project irregularity concerns

The Vigilance and Enforcement teams conducted searches in offices located in different districts, including the city, and reportedly seized documents related to the Medigadda and other barrages.

Hyderabad Updated on: January 09, 2024 23:49 IST
Kaleswaram project in Telangana

Telangana's Vigilance Department initiated a sweeping investigation on Tuesday, conducting raids simultaneously at multiple offices of the Irrigation Department across the state. The focus of these raids centres on suspected irregularities in the construction of the Kaleswaram project.

Teams from Vigilance and Enforcement executed searches at offices located in both the city and various districts. During these operations, official sources reported the seizure of documents linked to the Medigadda Barrage and other barrages.

Earlier findings from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) raised concerns about the compromised state of the Medigadda Barrage, indicating that it would be non-functional without comprehensive rehabilitation.

Responding to mounting allegations of corruption surrounding the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, the Telangana government, on January 2, expressed its intent to order a judicial inquiry into the matter.

In parallel developments, official sources have revealed that a crucial meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, presided over by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, specifically addressing irrigation issues. During this meeting, a decision regarding the initiation of a judicial inquiry is anticipated to be deliberated upon and potentially decided. The outcome of these investigations will likely have far-reaching implications for the Kaleswaram project and could impact the broader landscape of irrigation initiatives in the state.

