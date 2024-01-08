Follow us on Image Source : FILE 2024 Lok Sabha polls: BJP appoints in-charges for 17 seats in Telangana

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Telangana president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday appointed in-charges for 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state ahead of the upcoming 2024 General Elections.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman has been appointed as in-charge of Secunderabad constituency, MLA T Raja Singh for Hyderabad constituency, former MP Garikapati Mohan Rao for Mahabubabad constituency, among others. It also includes all newly elected MLAs.

The saffron party has also appointed all eight newly-elected BJP MLAs in the state as in-charges for different constituencies. BJP sources said the 'political in-charges' would manage tasks like coordination and campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

BJP had won four of the 17 seats in Telangana in the 2019 general elections. BJP won just eight of the 119 seats in the recent legislative assembly polls in the state.

