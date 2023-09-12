Telangana: Over 70 students hospitalised after suspected food poisoning

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Person in blue scrub suit holding the hand of a patient

Over 70 students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Bheemgal town of Nizamabad district in Telangana were hospitalised after complaining of vomiting and stomach pain. The students had dinner at the school on Monday evening and fell ill a few hours later. The students were admitted to hospitals in Bheemgal and Nizamabad. A health official said that the students were suffering from mild food poisoning and are all stable now. The cause of the food poisoning is still being investigated.

Food poisoning is an illness caused by eating food contaminated by bacteria, viruses, or parasites. The symptoms of food poisoning can vary depending on the type of organism that is responsible, but they can include vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fever, and headache.

In most cases, food poisoning is mild and does not require hospitalisation. However, in some cases, it can be more serious and lead to hospitalisation, especially in young children, the elderly, and people with underlying health conditions.

Earlier, on July 19, 2023, over 32 students of SR Prime Junior College in Hanumakonda district, Telangana, fell ill due to suspected food poisoning. The students had consumed egg biryani that was served for dinner at the hostel mess. They started experiencing symptoms such as stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting a few hours later.

15 of the students were taken to a private hospital in Hanamkonda for treatment. Their condition was reported to be stable. The remaining students were given first aid at the college and their parents were informed.

Health officials visited the college and inspected the kitchen and dining hall. They collected samples of the food that was served to the students and sent them for testing. The cause of the food poisoning is still being investigated.

Also read | Hyderabad: Customer dies after being beaten up by hotel staff over 'extra curd for biryani'

Also read | Telangana Assembly elections: Sonia Gandhi to announce Congress' poll guarantees on September 17