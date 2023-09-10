Telangana Assembly elections: Sonia Gandhi to announce Congress' poll guarantees on September 17

Follow us on Image Source : X Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

Telangana Assembly elections: The Congress will announce five 'guarantees' to the people of Telangana on September 17 ahead of the Assembly elections. Senior party leader Sonia Gandhi is set to announce the five election guarantees at the rally scheduled for September 17, state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy said.

Additionally, the newly constituted Congress Working Committee, under the leadership of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, will hold its first meeting in Hyderabad on September 16. An extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held on September 17 that will include all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs.

Congress declarations to Telangana people

The Congress has already released several declarations, including the 'Farmers Declaration,' 'SC, ST Declaration,' and 'Youth Declaration,' outlining its promises to the voters of Telangana in the upcoming assembly elections, which are set to take place in a couple of months.

Notably, September 17 holds historical significance as the day when the erstwhile Hyderabad State, under Nizam rule, merged with the Indian Union in 1948. On this day, the Union Government and various political parties have planned events in Hyderabad to commemorate this historic occasion.

Other events on September 17

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had participated in the official celebration of 'Liberation Day' organized by the Centre in Hyderabad last year. It is expected that he will attend the event in the Telangana capital again this year. The BJP has been advocating for the official celebration of September 17, 1948, as 'Liberation Day' for nearly two decades, emphasizing its historical significance.

September 17, the day the then princely state of Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union in 1948, is interpreted differently by different parties in Telangana.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has planned a week-long series of events from September 11 to September 17 to commemorate the Telangana Peasant Armed Struggle (1946-1951), which was led by the Communists. The CPI says that the struggle forced the Nizam to merge Hyderabad State with the Indian Union.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, is planning a bike rally and public meeting on September 17, which they intend to celebrate as "National Integration Day."

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held in the coming months. The tenures of the Telangana Assembly will come to an end on January 16, 2024. In Telangana, the ruling party, BRS, has already announced candidates for 115 out of the total 119 Assembly seats.

In 2018, K Chandrashekar Rao secured a landslide victory by winning 87 of the 119 seats.

(With PTI inputs)

