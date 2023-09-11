Hyderabad: Customer dies after being beaten up by hotel staff over 'extra curd for biryani'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Customer dies after being beaten up by hotel staff

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a customer lost his life after he was allegedly assaulted by some hotel employees in Hyderabad. Police on Monday informed that a heated argument broke out between the man and some hotel staff after he asked for extra curd for biryani.

The incident took place when the man along with three of his friends went to a restaurant for dinner on Sunday evening. As per the information provided by police, the man and one of the restaurant staffers reportedly hit each other. Following this, the argument escalated and both groups got into a physical fight.

Later, the man and the hotel staff went to the Panjagutta police station and complained about each other. According to a police official, though there were no external injuries to the customer, he started vomiting and collapsed in the police station. He was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

Family members of the deceased man alleged that there was a delay in taking him to the hospital. An autopsy will determine the cause of the death, police said, adding that a murder case has been filed and investigation is on.