Telangana: Four killed, 3 injured after lorry hits car in Hanamkonda

In the accident, four people died on the spot while three others were rushed to the spot. The police are investigating the matter.

Hyderabad Published on: December 22, 2023 9:50 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Four people travelling in a car were killed while three others sustained injuries after a lorry hit their vehicle in the early hours of Friday (December 22) in Telangana’s Hanamkonda district, the police said. The incident took place in the Elkaturthy mandal of the district when the lorry which was coming from the opposite direction smashed into the car, leading to the spot death of four occupants in the vehicle, they added.

Three others in the car suffered injuries and were shifted to a state-run hospital.

The deceased were in the age group of 16 to 72. The victims, belonging to two families, hailed from Eturnagaram, police added.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

