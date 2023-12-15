Telangana: Former CM KCR discharged from hospital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Telangana CM KCR

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was discharged from the hospital on Friday (December 15), days after his successful hip replacement surgery. A source close to him said that KCR would go to his residence at Nandi Nagar in Hyderabad from the hospital.

The BRS chief on December 8 successfully underwent an operation of left Total Hip Replacement at the private super-specialty hospital here following a fracture due to a fall at his residence.

KCR is expected to recover in six to eight weeks, the hospital authorities then said.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and some of his cabinet colleagues, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, superstar Chiranjeevi were among several leaders and prominent persons who called on Rao at the hospital.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had prayed for the speedy recovery of the former chief minister.

(With PTI inputs)