Telangana elections: PM Modi shares dais with Pawan Kalyan, says Congress is 'C' team of BRS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targeted the ruling party - BRS and the main opposition - Congress in election-bound Telangana, saying the grand old party and KCR's party have three things in common in their DNA - dynasty, corruption and appeasement. Congress is the 'C' team of BRS, he added.

PM Modi, after a gap of nine years, shared the dais with actor and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan at ‘BC Atma Gourava’ (Backward Caste self-respect) public meeting at LB Stadium in Hyderabad.

"I understand poverty, lived in poverty and decided that I would not let poor children sleep without food. Today 80 crore people are being given free ration and I have decided that this free ration scheme will be extended for the next 5 years," said PM Modi.

Congress never forgets to abuse me: PM Modi

Earlier in the day also PM Modi attacked the Congress, saying it never forgets to abuse him, and alleged that the party also opposed the candidature of the country's first tribal woman President Droupadi Murmu.

He was addressing an election rally in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, where assembly elections will be held on November 17.

"Congress never forgets to abuse me daily...It even opposed the election of the country's first tribal woman President as it is only interested in the vote bank of tribals and not their welfare. The party also did not attend the swearing-in of the country's first Dalit chief information commissioner (CIC) despite getting an invitation in advance," the PM said.

The prime minister also said that by stopping scams, his government saved the money involved in them and it resulted in the framing of schemes for poor people.

