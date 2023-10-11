'Blatant lies': BRS leader KTR hits back at Amit Shah after his speech at Adilabad rally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR)

Telangana elections: Ruling BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah hours after his address at a public meeting in Adilabad, saying his speech was laced with 'blatant lies.

Shah's statement in Adilabad public meeting was filled with blatant lies and has become a laughing stock in Telangana, he claimed.

Targeting Shah, the Telangana minister asserted it was ironic to see Amit Shah speaking of family politics. BRS leader asked Shah where his son Jay Shah played cricket or provided coaching before being appointed as BCCI Secretary.

He claimed “Amit Shah, during a speech in Adilabad district five years ago, pledged to revive the dormant Cement Corporation of India. Half a decade later, the promise remains unfulfilled.”

Since the formation of Telangana state, Rama Rao alleged not a single educational institution was granted to the state.

Rebutting Amit Shah's claim on number of farmers suicides in Telangana, he said it was 'false' and 'misleading.'

“BJP is more interested in using religion for political gains, potentially disrupting communal harmony,” said Rama Rao.

Shah should provide a detailed account of what the BJP has done for Telangana over the past decade before asking people for votes, he added.

Dismissing Shah's charge that the "steering" of BRS (car is election symbol of BRS) was in hands of AIMIM, KTR said it was in the hands of CM KCR.

Earlier, Shah on Tuesday launched the campaign for the Telangana assembly elections scheduled for November 30. Shah's campaign began with a public meeting in Adilabad, followed by a convention of intellectuals in Hyderabad. During his visit, Shah met with party leaders to discuss election strategies.

(With PTI inputs)

