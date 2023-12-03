Telangana election: BJP's K V Ramana Reddy defeats CM KCR, Congress' CM candidate Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy

Follow us on Image Source : X BJP leader K V Ramana Reddy

Telangana election result 2023: BJP's K Venkata Ramana Reddy emerged as a giant killed in the Telangana Assembly elections. The has defeated outgoing Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and incoming Congress CM candidate and Telangana PCC chief Revanth Reddy in the Kamareddy assembly constituency.

He defeated his closest competitor, KCR, with a margin of 6,741 votes. The BJP leader got 66,652 votes followed by KCR who got 59,911 votes and Reddy got 54,916 votes.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Gampa Govardhan from BRS retained the position of MLA from Kamareddy, securing 42 per cent of the total votes.

Ramana Reddy on historic triumph

Speaking to the media, Ramana Reddy said Kamareddy got recognition as big leaders contested in the segment. "I feel that I am fortunate to win against those two (KCR and Revanth Reddy). People will vote for you even without money and liquor. I always believe that people are not corrupt, it is leaders," he said. He further said he considered both KCR and Revanth Reddy as opponents only.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya took to X to congratulate Ramana Reddy. “Meet BJP’s Katipally Venkata Ramana, the giant slayer of these elections, who defeated both sitting CM KCR and incoming (hopefully) CM Revanth Reddy, from Kamareddy in Telangana. BJP will not just win big in Lok Sabha, it will also storm to power in Telangana, next time,” he posted.

Who is K Venkata Ramana Reddy?

53-year-old Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy's total assets amount to over Rs 49 crore, which include Rs 2.2 crore in moveable assets and Rs 47.5 crore as immoveable assets, according to the election affidavit. His total declared income is Rs 9.8 lakh of which Rs 4.9 lakh is self-income. He has total liabilities of Rs 58.3 lakh. There are 11 criminal cases registered against him. He is a businessman by profession.

Ramana Reddy began his political journey with the Congress and was elected as a member of the Mandal Parishad Territorial Council in the erstwhile Nizamabad district during the Y S Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) government in 2004. He subsequently went on to become a Zilla Parishad Territorial Council member and eventually served as Zilla Parishad chairperson.

Kamareddy constituency

Kamareddy is constituency number 16 of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Telangana's Kamareddy district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Zahirabad Lok Sabha constituency. The Kamareddy Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 30, 2023 in Kamareddy.

In 2014, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Gampa Govardhan won the Kamareddy seat by defeating Congress candidate Mohd Ali Shabbir with a margin of 8,683 votes. In 2018, TRS candidate Gampa Govardhan again won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Mohd Ali Shabbir with a margin of 4,557 votes.

