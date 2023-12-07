As Telangana CM, Revanth Reddy approves six poll guarantees, provides job to disabled woman

Follow us on Image Source : X Telangana Chief Minister Revanath Reddy

Hyderabad: Newly-elected Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy signed two files after taking oath on Thursday. First, he approved the implementation of six poll guarantees and second, providing a job to a disabled woman.

Rajani had met Reddy during the election campaign. She talked about not getting a job due to his low height. Revanth Reddy had promised him a job if he became the Chief Minister.

Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM

Congress leader A Revanth Reddy was worn in as Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday, becoming the maiden party leader to take the office since the formation of the state in 2014.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at L B Stadium in Hyderabad, which was attended by top Congress leadership including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Revanth Reddy. Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu was sworn in as Reddy’s Deputy.

Besides Revanth Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (Deputy Chief Minister), N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, C Damodar Rajanarasimha, D Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, D Anasuya (popularly known as Seethakka), Tummala Nageswara Rao and Jupally Krishna Rao took oath as ministers.

Here are six guarantees announced by Congress

Mahalakshmi scheme: Women will get 2,500 every month, LPG cylinder for Rs 500 and free bus travel on RTC buses.

Rythu Bharosa scheme: Farmers and lease holders will get Rs 15,000 while farm labourers will get Rs 12,000 per year. A bonus of Rs 500 per quintal will be given on paddy.

Grih Jyoti scheme: 200-unit electricity will be provided free.

Indira Amma Indloo scheme: Free land and aid of Rs 5 lakh will be given for the construction of houses.

Yuva Vikasam: Students will be given assistance of Rs 5 lakh and International Schools will be opened in every district of Telangana.

Cheyutha scheme: Senior citizens will be given a pension of Rs 4,000 and under Rajya Arogyashri, they will be provided health insurance up to Rs 10 lakh.

