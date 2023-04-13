Telangana: BJP leader Bandi Sanjay to kickstart protest march against KCR govt over unemployment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay will start a massive protest against "unemployment" in the state.

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay will start a massive protest against "unemployment" in the state. The announcement of agitation against the K Chandrashekar Rao government came days after the BJP leader was released on bail in the alleged "paper leak" case. The BJP leader will start "Nirudyoga March" from Warangal on April 15. Notably, it can be seen as Sanjay's strong retaliation against the KCR government, as this was the same place from where he was arrested recently.

The next leg of his march will be from Mehboobnagar on April 21 followed by Khammam, for which the dates are still being finalised. "I will be doing 10 rallies across the state and then conclude with a mega rally in Hyderabad," Bandi Sanjay told ANI. "There are three demands. IT Minister KT Rama Rao should resign following the paper leak. We demand an inquiry into this by a sitting High Court judge and also compensation of Rs 1 lakh for all the students affected by the leak," Sanjay further elaborated.

The Telangana BJP chief was arrested by police from his Karimnagar residence late on April 4 in the paper leak case. He was granted bail by a magistrate court on April 6.The court allowed bail on the condition of Rs 20,000 surety from a magistrate's court in Warangal.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: SSC paper leak case: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay released from Karimnagar jail on bail

Also Read: Warangal court grants bail to Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in paper leak case