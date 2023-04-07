Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BJP4TELANGANA SSC paper leak case: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay released from Karimnagar jail on bail

SSC paper leak case: A day after getting bail in the SSC paper leak case, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was released from Karimnagar jail today, April 7. Earlier on Thursday, he was grained bail by a magistrate court after being detained by police on the night of April 5.

"The court accepted our request and a bail was granted to Bandi Sanjay on sureties worth Rs 20,000. On production of the release order, he will be released from the Karimnagar jail," Sanjay's lawyer Shyam Sunder Reddy said, adding that the court set a condition that he can't leave India without permission.

Notably, on April 5, Bandi Sanjay along with three others was sent to judicial custody till April 19 in the SSC paper leak case.

About the case

It should be mentioned here that the Telangana chief was named as the prime accused by the city police in connection with the case of malpractice after a question paper of the Standard 10 (SSC) board examination surfaced on groups of an instant messaging app.

ALSO READ: Warangal court grants bail to Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in paper leak case

According to Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath, Sanjay conspired with the intention to create rumours and provoke a breach of peace of the ongoing SSC public examination in Telangana.

Ranganath said this was done after images of two question papers surfaced on social media, to defame the government for the circulation to create fear among students and their parents thereby to defame the duly elected state government.

(With ANI inputs)