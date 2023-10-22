BJP has no place in Telangana, says K Kavitha as she exudes confidence in winning polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BRS MLC K Kavitha

Telangana Assembly Elections: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Sunday slammed both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and exuded confidence in winning polls.

BRS MLC said that during elections, various opinion polls are conducted, but the opinion polls conducted in the air-conditioned rooms of TV media houses are not significant. She emphasised that the opinions of farmers and women are crucial. She also noted that in the past, even when fake opinion polls were conducted, BRS won with a full majority and formed the government. She expressed confidence that BRS would win again this time.

'BJP's strategies won't be of any use'

Talking about the BJP, Kavitha said that in the previous Telangana elections, the BJP was restricted to 105 seats, and this time too the same fate awaits the BJP in the current elections. "There is no place for the BJP in Telangana. Therefore, no matter how many strategies they make, it won't be of any use," she said.

'Congress made Dalit president, but Gandhi family is giving guarantee'

She further criticised Congress, alleging that they copied BRS's manifesto. "The Congress has termed our plans as "Six Guarantees." But my question is who is the leader who can give these six guarantees? Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is not coming forward, and Rahul Gandhi is roaming around giving guarantees," she said.

Kavitha highlighted that a Dalit person (Kharge) has been made the president, and the Gandhi family is giving guarantees. She expressed doubt about the Congress party's ability to mislead people during elections, referring to the Congress's 65 years of work compared to their 10 years. She expressed confidence that the public will support them.

According to the survey, KCR is all set to be Chief Minister for the third time in Telangana as the BRS is likely to cross the majority mark. The BRS is likely to win 70 seats in Telangana, and Congress and BJP may win 34 and 7 seats respectively. Owaisi's AIMIM is to retain 7 seats.

Telangana Assembly Elections

Telangana legislative assembly, comprising 119 members, will conduct elections on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. The primary competition is expected among the currently ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.

In the Telangana Assembly Election Results of 2018, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) secured a resounding victory with 88 seats out of the total 119, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 60. The Congress managed to secure 19 seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 7 seats. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured 2 seats, the BJP won 1 seat, and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) secured 1 seat. Additionally, there was one independent candidate who won a seat.

