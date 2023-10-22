Telangana Assembly elections: BJP releases first list of candidates, T Raja gets ticket

Follow us on Image Source : X BJP leader T Raja

Hyderabad: BJP released the first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Telangana on Sunday (October 22).

Party MPs Soyam Bapu Rao fielded from Boath, Arvind Dharmapuri from Koratla. T Raja Singh will contest from Goshamahal. Eatala Rajender has been fielded from Huzurabad.

Former Telangana party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, an MP, has got ticket from Karimnagar.

A total of 52 candidates have been named in the list so far, out of which the party has fielded 12 women candiates.

BJP reinstates T Raja ahead of list publication

BJP on Sunday reinstated Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh in the lead-up to the Telangana elections.

Raja Singh, a controversial figure, was suspended after his arrest in August of the previous year for making comments deemed 'blasphemous' against Prophet Muhammad. These remarks were made in response to police allowing comedian Munawar Farooqui to perform a show in the city in August 2022. Following this incident, Raja Singh was arrested under the Prevention of Disfigurement Act (PD Act) and faced legal action under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including promoting enmity between different groups and injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult a religion.

T Raja reacts

Reacting to the party giving him ticket from Goshamahal in the Assembly polls, Raja Singh said that he will win and "give a reply to the anti-nationals".

"Goshamahal Assembly constituency comes under Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency. The MP is Asaduddin Owaisi who is anti-national. I am the MLA from here and I defeated one of his men to become one. Asaduddin Owaisi used to sell Muslim votes to Congress. He now sells votes to BRS. He is a businessman. In the time to come, I will keep winning from here and give a reply to the anti-nationals," he said.

