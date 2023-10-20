BRS' K Kavitha retorts to Rahul's 'family ties' remark, accuses Gandhi family of 'ruining' Telangana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BRS MLC K Kavitha

Telangana Assembly elections: Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'family ties' remark, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Friday accused the Gandhi family of ruining the Telangana state. She said that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru forcefully merged us into Andhra Pradesh and killed their aspirations.

What K Kavitha said?

On Rahul Gandhi's statement, BRS MLC said, "I totally agree with him (Rahul Gandhi) that he has family ties with Telangana. It was Jawaharlal Nehru who forcefully merged us into Andhra Pradesh and killed our aspirations. Then in 1969 when we demanded a separate state, it was Indira Gandhi who killed 369 of our youth in firing. It was Rajiv Gandhi who insulted our Chief Minister who was from the OBC community," she said.

"In the last 10 years, Rahul Gandhi never spoke in support of Telangana. He never stood with us. Yes, your family has full contribution in ruining Telangana, the people of Telangana will definitely show this to you in the elections," she added.

'Sonia Gandhi helped you in creating Telangana state, says Rahul Gandhi'

Expressing a deep emotional connection, Rahul Gandhi highlighted his longstanding relationship with Telangana, tracing it back to the times of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi.

Speaking at different meetings in Nizamabad and Jagtial districts, Rahul Gandhi said that his mother and former AICC president Sonia Gandhi who created the state and had she not supported it, the new southern state would not have been formed.

"Sonia ji helped you in creating Telangana state and I can also say that had Sonia Gandhi not helped, then a separate Telangana would not have been formed. But, Sonia Gandhi ji did not want Dorala (feudal lords) Telangana but Prajala (people's) Telangana," he said trying to invoke the Telangana sentiment.

Addressing a public rally later in Jagtial, Gandhi announced that if Congress is elected to power in Telangana, it will ensure that turmeric farmers get Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 support price per quintal and Rs 500 more than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for every crop the farmers grow.

Attacking BRS, BJP and AIMIM, the Wayanad MP said they work in cahoots and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led outfit supports the saffron party in the Parliament.

He reiterated that the upcoming elections in the state is between Dorala (feudal lords) Telangana and Prajala (people's) Telangana.

Telangana Assembly Elections

Telangana legislative assembly, comprising 119 members, will conduct elections on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. The primary competition is expected among the currently ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.

In the Telangana Assembly Election Results of 2018, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) secured a resounding victory with 88 seats out of the total 119, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 60. The Congress managed to secure 19 seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 7 seats. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured 2 seats, the BJP won 1 seat, and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) secured 1 seat. Additionally, there was one independent candidate who won a seat.

Also Read: Watch video: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa at food stall in poll-bound Telangana's Jagtial

Also Read: Telangana: Will conduct caste census if voted to power in state, says Rahul Gandhi