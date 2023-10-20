Watch video: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa at food stall in poll-bound Telangana's Jagtial

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi makes dosa at a food stall during his visit to Telangana ahead of the State Assembly elections, in Jagtial district.

Telangana Elections 2023: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday tried his hands at making dosas at a food stall during his visit to Telangana's Jagtial district ahead of the Assembly election in the state.

During his campaign, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP saying that he is fighting against the saffron party and that's why there are 25-30 cases against him.

"I fight against the BJP, there are get 25-30 cases against me. My Lok Sabha membership was also suspended. They also took my house which I gave happily. I don't need a house, the whole of India is my home."

Campaigning in the state ahead of Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi also made dosas at a tiffin cart, as he briefly halted at the NAC bus stop while going to Jagtial as part of the Vijayabheri Yatra.

On Thursday, the former Congress chief during a rally in the state promised that the Congress party will conduct a caste-based census if they are voted to power in the upcoming elections.

